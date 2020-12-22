Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen keep in touch as Barnier briefs MEPs on where trade talks stand

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is in “close contact” with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen as the time to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.

Sources said the pair were speaking “from time to time given there isn’t long left” until the end of the Brexit transition period next week.

The European Union’s lead negotiator Michel Barnier is due to update ambassadors from the 27 European Union nations on the state of the negotiations with the UK. He told reporters today that “we are really in the crucial moment”.

Barnier will also brief MEPs as efforts continue to reach an agreement with the UK before the current trading arrangements expire on 31 December.

The deal needs to be ratified by the European Parliament and the House of Commons before it can be implemented from 11pm on 31 December. The deal also needs to be translated for MEPs before they cast their vote on it.

Around 97% of the trade deal has been agreed and drafted into a legal text; the outstanding issues are under the headings of governance (a way of resolving trade and standards disputes), fish (quotas and trade into the Single Market) and the level-playing field (fair trade rules and standards).

Reports have indicated that progress has been made on the level-playing field, and that attention has turned to overcoming differences on the number of fish EU boats will be allowed to capture in UK waters. Fisheries makes up less than 2% of the UK economy, but fishing villages around the UK represent Brexit strongholds.

Negotiations

Johnson has continued to insist the UK will “prosper mightily” without a deal, despite warning that it could add further damage to an economy already ravaged by coronavirus.

The UK leaves the single market and customs union on 31 December and will face tariffs and quotas on trade with the EU unless a deal is reached.

But talks in Brussels remain difficult, with “significant differences in key areas”, including fishing rights and rules on maintaining fair competition (known as the ‘level playing field’).

"We are really in the crucial moment. We are giving it a final push"



EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on the state of trade talks with the U.K.https://t.co/2lIsf23Sjx pic.twitter.com/kboZAQdHiG — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) December 22, 2020

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was asked on RTÉ’s Prime Time last Thursday whether there was ‘grandstanding’ by the British side over the state of negotiations.

He said that “there’s always a little bit of brinkmanship, there’s always a certain degree of political theatre” in trade talks.

That doesn’t mean this deal is guaranteed, but I do think both sides are edging towards a deal, and I think that both sides are going to want to have that done before Christmas.

Fisheries deal

Johnson spoke to European Commission chief von der Leyen yesterday, according to Politico, although No 10 would not publicly confirm the call or what they discussed.

The two leaders reportedly spoke about fresh proposals on fishing rights.

Downing Street insiders flatly rejected reports that there has been a breakthrough in the row over quotas.

Reports suggested the UK had offered a cut of around a third in the amount of fish EU vessels catch in British waters over a five-year period.

That is down from an initial demand to cut it by 60% over three years but the compromise was reportedly rejected by Brussels.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The fishing port at Bridlington Harbour in Yorkshire. Source: PA

A Number 10 insider described the reported compromise as “bollocks” and officials have warned that significant differences remain between the two sides.

Barnier will update EU ambassadors at 3pm before addressing MEPs at 5pm.

At a press conference yesterday, Johnson said the position is “unchanged” and insisted the UK will thrive without a deal, relying on World Trade Organisation terms.

“There are problems. It’s vital that everyone understands that the UK has got to be able to control its own laws completely,” he said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast that a no-deal outcome could result in a 2% hit to gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – in 2021.

That would equate to around £45 billion being wiped off the value of the UK economy.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha