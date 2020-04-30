This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Boris Johnson promises 'comprehensive plan' in first press conference since recovering from Covid-19

The plan is to include ways in which people might travel to work and how children can go back to school or into childcare

By Press Association Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 6:47 PM
Image: PA Video
Image: PA Video

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has promised to deliver a “comprehensive plan” next week including ways in which people might travel to work and how children can go back to school or into childcare in his first press conference since recovering from Covid-19. 

Johnson thanked the NHS for his care, adding that the country was now “past the peak of this disease” and “on the downward slope”.

He said: “I will be setting out a comprehensive plan next week to explain how we can get our economy moving, our children back to school and into childcare, and thirdly how we can travel to work and make life in the workplace safer.

“In short, how we can continue to suppress the disease and at the same time restart the economy.”

However, he cautioned that the timing around easing each individual restriction would depend on “where we are in the epidemic” and what the data suggests.

He told reporters: “What you are going to get next week is really a roadmap, a menu of options.

“The dates and times of each individual measure will be very much driven by where we are in the epidemic, what the data is really saying, and we are getting in a lot more data every day now and in the course of the next few days.”

Responding to a question from a member of the public, Michelle from Cornwall, Mr Johnson said there was a need to get tourism going again but “an influx of tourists” could not be encouraged that would risk a second spike of coronavirus.

England’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the number of people being hospitalised across every region in England still needs to be driven down.

But he added: “The number of new cases is down, that’s turning into fewer admissions, fewer people in hospital, fewer people in intensive care and we’re beginning to see that decrease in deaths.” 

Press Association

