Alamy Stock Photo
# Shooting
Seven people hospitalised after mass shooting at Caribbean festival in Boston, US
Unverified social media posts appeared to show people running from a chaotic street scene, with some falling to the ground.
40 minutes ago

AT LEAST SEVEN people have been hospitalized following a mass shooting at a Caribbean festival in Boston today, local police said.

None of the seven had life-threatening injuries, they added.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests made,” the police from the northeastern city said in a brief statement.

An earlier advisory from Boston police warned that traffic would be impacted by a pair of parades linked to an annual Caribbean carnival, with one beginning at 6:30 am local time and a second hours later.

Police said they received a first call about shots being fired at 7:44 am.

Unverified social media posts appeared to show people running from a chaotic street scene, with some falling to the ground.

One person died during last year’s Caribbean festival, local media reported.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states.

Last night, two women were wounded by gunfire in Chicago while at a major league baseball game between the White Sox and the visiting Oakland Athletics.

 

- AFP 2023

AFP
