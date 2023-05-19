Boston Scientific announces 400 new jobs for Tipperary plant as part of €80m investment

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC HAS announced 400 jobs for its plant in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

It’s part of a €80 million investment to increase office space on the site and expand the medical device facility’s manufacturing and research and development work.

The company claims it will also help transition the entire site to source more than 90% of its energy needs from renewable sources, as part of a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Products created in Clonmel help patients suffering from conditions such as heart disease, neurological disorders, kidney stones and diseases of the pancreas.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, will be at the plant today marking the company’s 25 years in Clonmel, welcomed the company’s new investment.

“Boston Scientific has been steadily growing its footprint in Ireland for the past quarter century,” said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“Ireland is a global leader in the life sciences sector, and the decision by the company to invest again in Clonmel shows real confidence in the talent and infrastructure available.”

The company has received support from the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Hiring is underway for positions in highly specialised roles within production, engineering, quality, supply chain and R&D functions, the company said.

“Our growth in the region has been possible thanks to our talented workforce here in Clonmel,” said Conor Russell, vice president of Operations for Boston Scientific. “Our team has worked to build strong manufacturing and R&D capabilities and also a high-performing and inclusive culture that we are proud to continue to foster as an employer of choice.”

Mary Buckley, executive director with IDA Ireland, said the fresh investment will offer “new opportunities and careers in Tipperary and the region from the largest life sciences employer in Ireland”.