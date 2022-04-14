Boston Scientific to pump €100 million into Galway facility, adding 300 jobs

MEDICAL DEVICE-MAKER Boston Scientific has announced plans to invest €100 million in its Galway campus, adding 300 jobs to the operation.

The move will see the company increase the size of its Ballybrit plant by 40,000 square feet to be “powered by renewable energy”, the company said in a statement.

Opened in 2019, the facility is the firm’s second on its Galway campus where it has had a presence since 1994.

Boston Scientific says it exports nearly four million medical devices from Galway every year, including heart stents and valves, vascular balloons and oesophagal stents.

“This expansion reflects the important contributions of our workforce here in Galway and the strength of the broader business and local community in the west region,” said James Lyons, vice president of Operations at Boston Scientific.

“In addition to the investment in our physical space, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where all employees can find opportunities to grow in their careers.”

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the move.

“This is a welcome investment in the medical technology industry in Galway and the entire region, and it reflects real confidence in the quality and talent of the Irish workforce,” he said.

“Ireland has established itself as a global leader in the sector, with exciting opportunities to produce innovations that improve patient health and quality of life.”