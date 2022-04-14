#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 14 April 2022
Advertisement

Boston Scientific to pump €100 million into Galway facility, adding 300 jobs

Opened in 2019, the facility is the firm’s second in Galway City where it has had a presence since 1994.

By Ian Curran Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 8:13 AM
45 minutes ago 1,902 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5738692
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MEDICAL DEVICE-MAKER Boston Scientific has announced plans to invest €100 million in its Galway campus, adding 300 jobs to the operation.

The move will see the company increase the size of its Ballybrit plant by 40,000 square feet to be “powered by renewable energy”, the company said in a statement.

Opened in 2019, the facility is the firm’s second on its Galway campus where it has had a presence since 1994.

Boston Scientific says it exports nearly four million medical devices from Galway every year, including heart stents and valves, vascular balloons and oesophagal stents.

“This expansion reflects the important contributions of our workforce here in Galway and the strength of the broader business and local community in the west region,” said James Lyons, vice president of Operations at Boston Scientific.

“In addition to the investment in our physical space, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where all employees can find opportunities to grow in their careers.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the move.

“This is a welcome investment in the medical technology industry in Galway and the entire region, and it reflects real confidence in the quality and talent of the Irish workforce,” he said.

“Ireland has established itself as a global leader in the sector, with exciting opportunities to produce innovations that improve patient health and quality of life.” 

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie