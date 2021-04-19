#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 April 2021
Advertisement

Former Bóthar CEO Peter Ireton found dead at his home in Limerick

His body was discovered at his home this morning.

By David Raleigh Monday 19 Apr 2021, 3:13 PM
36 minutes ago 10,966 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5414182
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

PETER IRETON, THE founder and former chief executive of the Limerick-based charity Bóthar, has been found dead in his home this morning.

His body was discovered at his home in Casteltroy in Limerick at around 8am. The incident has been described as a “personal tragedy”.

Gardaí would not comment further, but said they are not seeking anyone in connection with his death.

A family friend described the news as “devastating”.

“It’s a tragedy, people who know him are absolutely devastated,” they added.

Last week, it emerged that Bóthar was conducting an internal investigation into financial transactions involving the deceased.

The probe was looking into substantial payments allegedly received by the charity’s former CEO in the four years after he stepped down in 2011.

Ireton denied any impropriety.

The existence of the internal probe was disclosed in High Court proceedings last week, where the charity claimed hi successor David Moloney had misappropriated €465,000.

Ireton told the Irish Independent that he had not been contacted by Bóthar about its investigation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This was all news to me. I didn’t know anything about it,” he told the newspaper.

“I am amazed. But I do want to deal with the situation.”

Ireton insisted he did not retire from Bóthar in 2011 and “continued working for the organisation until 1 May, 2015″.

Comments have been closed.

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie