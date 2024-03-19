The government is drafting stronger laws to regulate Botox and fillers

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said a “better system” is needed to regulate aesthetic medicine such as injectable fillers and Botox.

A recent RTÉ Investigates programme found Botox is being illegally moved through hair salons and that prescription medications are being moved across the border.

Only a doctor, dentist or registered nurse under direction of a medical doctor can administer Botox under Irish law.

However, undercover filming revealed unlicensed individuals providing the service, with some advertising through Facebook.

Varadkar said more regulation is needed and stronger laws are being prepared.

“On the licensing system, well, it’s clear that we need a better system,” he said.

“I saw the Prime Time programme and I would definitely think that we need stronger licensing and stronger regulation of aesthetic medicine and that’s in train.

“That legislation is being drafted at the moment.”

He added that he believed “there will always be a black market in these things, unfortunately, and there always has been”.

However, he said “stronger laws and stronger regulation can help”.

Varadkar told reporters he hasn’t used Botox, stating: “Not yet, I’m not quite at that stage”.