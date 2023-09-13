Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Ireland took on Romania in Bordeaux on 9 September 2023
# Botulism
Irish embassy in France warns of botulism outbreak linked to Bordeaux wine bar amid World Cup
One woman has died and at least 12 others are receiving treatment for the rare food-borne poisoning.
1 hour ago

THE IRISH EMBASSY in France has warned Irish citizens about an outbreak of botulism connected to a wine bar in the city of Bordeaux.

One woman has died and at least 12 others are receiving treatment for the rare food-borne poisoning after all eating in the same restaurant last week. 

It is believed that the poisoning came from eating sardines at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar that the restaurant had preserved itself, according to French health officials.

“The Embassy is aware of a botulism outbreak linked to a wine bar in Bordeaux,” the Irish embassy based in Paris has written on social media.

“We advise Irish citizens who ate in Tchin Tchin Wine Bar between September 4th and 10th to immediately consult a doctor if experiencing any symptoms.”

A doctor at the Pellegrin hospital in Bordeaux, Benjamin Clouzeau, told AFP that the people receiving treatment included Irish, American and Canadian nationals, while others from Germany and Spain had returned home for treatment. 

Botulism is a neurological illness caused by a toxin generated by a type of bacteria that can grow when food is improperly preserved or canned.

Bordeaux, which is already a popular destination for tourists, is particularly busy right now as it is one of nine French cities hosting games for the Rugby World Cup.

Thousands of Irish rugby fans were in the city at the weekend as Ireland played its opening match against Romania. 

Local newspaper Sud-Ouest quoted the restaurant owner as saying that he had thrown out some of the jars containing sardines because of a “strong smell” emanating from the containers when he opened them but that others “appeared in good condition and were served up to customers”.

Additional reporting by AFP

Author
Lauren Boland
