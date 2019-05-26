Our night at Bounce - the club night for people with intellectual disabilities

A CLUB NIGHT for people with intellectual disabilities came for a one night stop in the Button Factory in Dublin as part of the Dublin Dance Festival.

Called Bounce, the club night takes place every month in Galway’s Roísín Dubh and is supported and organised by That’s Life, an arts programme of the Brothers of Charity Services.

It’s an event not often seen in many parts of Ireland, something that organisers, DJs and VJs (who also have intellectual disabilities) say is something that should become more commonplace.

We went along to the night in Dublin to see what punters thought.

Watch the video for our full report.