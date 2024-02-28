Boy (10) dies in hospital days after he was struck by van in Co Clare

A 10-YEAR-old boy has died from injuries sustained from being struck by a van in Co Clare last weekend.

He passed away this morning at Children’s Health Ireland in Temple Street.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm on Sunday in Purcell Park, Shannon, and involved a van and the 10-year-old pedestrian.

Advertisement

The child was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries and was then transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending further investigations.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any witnesses of this collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the Purcell Park area between 1:45pm and 2:30pm on Sunday afternoon are asked to provide this footage to gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shannon Garda Station at 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.