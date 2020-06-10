This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Westmeath crash referred to Gsoc after boy (13) dies and another teen left in critical condition

The incident happened in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin at around 2.15am.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 19,534 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5118787
Lisclougher, Co Westmeath
Image: Google Street View
Lisclougher, Co Westmeath
Lisclougher, Co Westmeath
Image: Google Street View

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Westmeath overnight. 

The incident happened in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin at around 2.15am. 

A 13-year-old boy travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar. 

Another male teenager has been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition. 

Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teens, sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. 

It is understood the car involved had come to the attention of gardaí before the collision and a referral has been made to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSoc).

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1.45am and 2.30am, to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

