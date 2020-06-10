Westmeath crash referred to Gsoc after boy (13) dies and another teen left in critical condition

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Westmeath overnight.

The incident happened in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin at around 2.15am.

A 13-year-old boy travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

Another male teenager has been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition.

Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teens, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It is understood the car involved had come to the attention of gardaí before the collision and a referral has been made to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSoc).

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1.45am and 2.30am, to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.