Boy (18) dies in motorcycle crash in Castlebar, Co Mayo

A YOUNG MAN has died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash today in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a crash involving a motorcycle at Cloonkeen near Castlebar on the R309 shortly before 5 pm today.

The driver, an 18-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The road at the crash site has been closed, and local diversions are in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

“Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station at 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.