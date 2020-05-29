This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boy accused of defilement of another young boy opts for jury trial

The boy, now aged 15, faces two charges for engaging in oral and anal sex with a child under the age of 15.

By Tom Tuite Friday 29 May 2020, 5:50 PM
34 minutes ago 5,402 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111288
The children's court in in Smithfield, Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson/PA
The children's court in in Smithfield, Dublin.
The children's court in in Smithfield, Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A THEN 12-YEAR-OLD Dublin boy accused of defilement of another young boy has opted for a jury trial in the circuit court.

The boy, now aged 15, faces two charges under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006 for engaging in oral and anal sex with a child under the age of 15.

It allegedly occurred on a date in 2017, when the accused was aged 12, outside his home in south Dublin. He denies the charges.

The boy appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court today. 

Detective Garda Sarah Barry gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. The teen made no reply when charged, Judge Brendan Toale heard.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended that the teen’s case should be dealt with on indictment at the circuit court level, which has wider sentencing powers.

Under Section 75 of the Children Act, however, the non-jury juvenile court has discretion to retain jurisdiction for many serious category offences by taking into account the defendant’s age, their level of maturity as well as other relevant information.

This procedure requires a preliminary hearing with a summary of the prosecution evidence and legal submissions from the defence.

However, the teen’s barrister Keith Spencer told Judge Toale a “section 75 hearing” was not necessary.

Counsel said the teenager had already been offered the chance to avoid court proceedings by having the matter dealt with through the Garda juvenile diversion programme.

However, that was predicated on an admission of guilt and the boy “resolutely asserts his innocence”. His wish was to have a jury trial, court heard.

The teenager was accompanied to court by his mother.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He spoke briefly to confirm he did not want the trial to be in the Children’s Court and that he would go before a jury instead.

Judge Toale informed him that if he intended to use an alibi in his defence he must notify the prosecution within 14 days.

The judge then made the return for trial order after the book of evidence was served on the teenager in court by Detective Garda Barry.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sent forward for trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where the case will be listed for mention again in June.

Arraignment and trial dates will be set later.

There was no objection to bail. Legal aid was granted.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie