A stretch of the Vale Road in Arklow.

A TEENAGE BOY has been airlifted to hospital after a road traffic collision in Co Wicklow.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Vale Road, Arklow this afternoon.

A bus collided with a 14-year-old boy at around 4.30pm. The boy was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital with non life threatening injuries, Gardaí said.

The road is currently closed but Main Street, Arklow is accessible.

Gardaí are at the scene, and investigations are ongoing.