Boy (10) airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in road incident in Co Clare

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy has been airlifted to hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident occurred at Purcell Park in Shannon at around 2.10pm. It’s understood the boy was struck by a vehicle.

A passer-by drove the short distance to Shannon Fire Station to alert firefighters who had been hosting an open day at the time. Fire crews promptly mobilised to the scene around 300 metres from their base.

The National Ambulance Service and Gardaí also responded to the incident.

The HSE’s Cork-based Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also requested to attended the scene. The helicopter, Helimed 01, was able to land in a playing field close to the scene.

The seriously injured child was transported by ambulance to to meet the helicopter and airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The area around the scene was cordoned off while the stretch of road where the collision occurred was closed to traffic. The vehicle involved in the incident was also covered with tarpaulins.

Diversions have been put in place while a local walkway has been opened up to facilitate local traffic.

Gardaí at Shannon are investigating the circumstances of the incident.