Boy (15) arrested after two petrol bombs thrown at police officers in Antrim

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY in co Antrim has been arrested after two petrol bombs were thrown at two police officers who were inspecting an abandoned car in Carrickfergus.

The incident took place around 1am this morning and none of the officers were struck with the objects or suffered any injuries.

The boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Antrim are now investigating the incident.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said the force were fortunate that none of the officers were seriously injured as a result of the incident.

Lenaghan added: “We believe at this time that there were at least two other males present when the petrol bombs were thrown and we are working to establish their identities.”

He asked anyone with information or with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 110 02/12/23.

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.