#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 20 June 2022
Advertisement

Parents of child allegedly mauled by dog challenge alleged refusal by authorities to investigate

The court heard that the boy suffered severe facial injuries, requiring immediate emergency surgery.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 20 Jun 2022, 5:40 PM
10 minutes ago 1,069 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795337
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE PARENTS OF a young boy allegedly attacked by a dog at a house he was visiting have brought a High Court challenge over the authorities’ refusal to investigate the incident.

The court heard that the boy suffered severe facial injuries, requiring immediate emergency surgery, in an incident that occurred late last year.

The parents of the injured child made formal complaints to both the local Gardaí and the local council’s dog warden.

However, they were informed by those parties that the incident could not be investigated and that they would have no further involvement in the matter because the incident occurred on private property.

The parties taking the action cannot be identified by order of the court.

It is claimed that the dog, a pitbull, is owned by an associate of the boy’s father.

The alleged attack occurred when the boy and his father were visiting the dog owner’s home.

The parents are unhappy with the authorities’ responses and in their High Court action claim that the 1986 Control of Dogs Act is flawed, and unconstitutional.

They claim that the 1986 Act entitles persons attacked by a dog in a public place to certain legal protections and entitlements, including the issuing of fines, penalties and destruction orders by the courts in respect of dogs no kept under control.

However they claim that the act does not afford those same protections to a person, who is lawfully present as a visitor in a dwelling house, attacked by a dangerous dog belonging to that property’s owner.

They claim that from a public and common good perspective it cannot be the case that the State is prevented from investigating a dog attack that takes place in circumstances like what they say happened to their son.

Where a complaint relates to an attack on a child, they claim that the state must act to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

The boy’s parents believe that the incident should be investigated, on the grounds that criminal offences under the 1986 Control of Dogs Act and 1997 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act have occurred.

Represented by Derek Shortall SC, instructed by solicitor Ciaran Mulholland the applicants, in their judicial review proceedings against the local council, the Garda Commissioner and the State, seek various orders and declarations from the court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They also seek a declaration that sections of the 1986 Control of Dogs Act are repugnant to the Constitution, and the European Convention on Human Rights as they fail to protect the applicants’ fundamental rights to bodily integrity, fair procedures and are discriminatory.

They further seek declarations that the Gardai and the local council’s refusal to investigate the matter amounts to a breach of their duty to investigate such complaints and a failure to vindicate the applicants’ rights.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan at the High Court on Monday.

The judge, on an ex-parte basis, granted the applicant permission to bring the challenge.

The matter will return before the Court in October.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie