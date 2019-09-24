Boy (16) charged with carrying out aggravated burglary with a knife at Limerick house

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been remanded in detention after he was charged with carrying out an aggravated burglary armed with a knife at a house last Sunday morning.

The boy was arrested after gardaí were called to a report of a burglary at a house at Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick early last Sunday morning.

Gardaí are seeking another male in relation to the incident.

The 16-year old accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Limerick Children’s Court today and charged with one count of aggravated burglary contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and fraud Offences Act, 2001).

The boy, who appeared before Judge Mary Cashin, did not speak during the hearing, and was accompanied by his mother.

Garda Dave Barry, Mayorstone Garda Station, Limerick, told the court he arrested the boy at Shannonvale, Old Cartloe Road, Limerick, at 7.35am on Sunday, 22 September.

He said he charged the boy at 7pm yesterday.

The accused made “no reply” after he was cautioned, Garda Barry added.

The court did not hear details of the charge against the accused.

The boy’s barrister, Desmond Hayes, told the court he was “reserving our position on bail”.

Judge Cashin remanded the boy to Oberstown Children Detention Campus in Lusk, Co Dublin, to appear before Limerick District Court for a bail application on 1 October.

