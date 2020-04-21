This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 April, 2020
11-year-old cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car in Limerick

The boy has sustained what are believed to be serious injuries, Gardaí said.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 10:09 PM
1 hour ago 11,890 Views 20 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an 11-year old cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Co Limerick earlier today.

The boy was cycling near his home around 1pm when the collision occurred, at Cush Cross, in the townland of Kilmallock.

The boy was airlifted from the scene after sustaining a head injury to Cork University Hospital.

”Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the Kilmallock area, Co Limerick this afternoon, Tuesday 21st April 2020. Shortly before 1pm, a car collided with a male youth who was riding a bicycle,” a Garda spokesperson.

“Emergency services also attended the scene. The youth was taken to Cork University Hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.”

“No other injuries were reported.”

The spokeswoman added that “investigations were ongoing” into the collision.

The Kilfinane to Garryspillane Road (L1511) was closed for several hours to allow for a Garda forensic examination of the scene.

The road has since reopened.

David Raleigh

