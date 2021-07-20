13-year-old boy dies after entering water in Co Down

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has died after entering the water in an area of Co Down yesterday afternoon.

Police were alerted at around 3.30pm of the incident at the Canal Court area of Scarva.

Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Air Ambulance NI.

The boy was taken to hospital where he tragically died.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Gary Magwood, of the NIFRS, told BBC News NI that crews attended the “traumatic” scene.

“This is very traumatic for the crews and for those in the local area,” Magwood said.

“Our condolences go out to the family.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Glenn Barr said the incident was “devastating news”.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the family and his friends,” Barr said.