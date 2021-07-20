#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 20 July 2021
Advertisement

13-year-old boy dies after entering water in Co Down

Police were alerted at around 3.30pm of the incident at the Canal Court area of Scarva.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 7:30 AM
46 minutes ago 5,843 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5500104
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has died after entering the water in an area of Co Down yesterday afternoon. 

Police were alerted at around 3.30pm of the incident at the Canal Court area of Scarva. 

Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Air Ambulance NI. 

The boy was taken to hospital where he tragically died. 

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage. 

Gary Magwood, of the NIFRS, told BBC News NI that crews attended the “traumatic” scene. 

“This is very traumatic for the crews and for those in the local area,” Magwood said. 

“Our condolences go out to the family.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ulster Unionist councillor Glenn Barr said the incident was “devastating news”. 

“Thoughts and prayers are with the family and his friends,” Barr said. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie