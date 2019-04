A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy has died following a farming accident in Co Wexford yesterday evening.

The incident happened in a farmyard at Carrigabruise, Carley’s Bridge in Enniscorthy at around 4.30pm.

The young boy sustained serious injuries when he was hit by what is described as a low loader.

He was subsequently taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigations are ongoing.