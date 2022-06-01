Boy (6) dies following 'tragic accident' in swimming pool at Offaly hotel

The child was brought to Midland Regional Hospital and later transferred to Crumlin. File photo.

A SIX-YEAR-old boy has died following an incident in a swimming pool at a hotel in Tullamore at the weekend.

It is understood the boy got into difficulty in the pool at the Tullamore Court Hotel on Sunday.

The child was brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital before being transferred to Crumlin children’s hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which is being treated as a tragic accident.

“The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where they later passed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

The Tullamore Court Hotel said it was with “great sadness” that they were informed that the boy died yesterday.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time. The thoughts of all our team are with them. We would ask everyone to please respect their privacy. We have no further comment at present,” the hotel said in a statement.

The Health and Safety Authority said it is aware of this incident and inquiries are being made.