Young boy (8) in serious condition in hospital after reported attack by a number of dogs in Dublin

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy is in a serious condition in hospital after a reported attack by a number of dogs at a house in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

Gardaí say that the child was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries and has since been removed to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin.

The dog warden has been notified and the dogs have been confiscated.

Gardaí say that the incident happened at about 4 pm this afternoon and that a full investigation by gardai based at Tallaght Garda Station has been launched.