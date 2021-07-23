15-year-old boy faces trial on rape and sexual assault charges

A 15-YEAR-old boy faces trial charged with rape and sexual assault of a female in Dublin.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to the reporting restrictions, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court charged with the offences which are alleged to have taken place at his home on a date in March this year.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment meaning he will face trial in the Central Criminal Court on the rape charge.

A preliminary hearing needs to be held to decide if the sexual assault charge can be dealt with separately in the Children’s Court.

The teenager, who was accompanied to court by his mother, was ordered by Judge Treasa Kelly to appear again in September.

As a condition of bail, he cannot have any contact with the complainant and was warned this includes via social media.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed. Legal aid was granted.

