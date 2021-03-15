15-year-old boy hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being assaulted in Dublin

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been hospitalised with “serious injuries” after being assaulted in Dublin.
The incident took place in the St Vincent Street West area of Inchicore at approximately 5pm yesterday.
A 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries following an assault reportedly involving a group of youths.
He was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made at this stage.
Investigations are ongoing.
