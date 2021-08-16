#Open journalism No news is bad news

Young boy in serious condition in hospital after Kilkenny collision

The boy was injured in the collision which happened at 7.50pm on Sunday.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 16 Aug 2021, 1:33 PM
A YOUNG BOY is in a serious condition in hospital after he struck by a car in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. 

A garda spokesperson said the incident happened on Station Road, in the town at 7.50pm on Sunday. 

“A young pedestrian boy was struck by a vehicle. The boy was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition.

“He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured,” he said. 

A forensic examination was carried out at the scene and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on Station Road, Thomastown on the evening of Sunday and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” he added. 

