7 year-old boy killed after being struck by truck in Dublin

A 7-YEAR-OLD boy has been killed after being struck by a truck in north Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened on St Joseph’s Way in Ballymun at around 4.30pm.

The boy was rushed to the Mater Hospital after he was struck, and died from his injuries a short time later.

There are unconfirmed reports that the vehicle involved in the collision was a road sweeper.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was also taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The Health and Safety Authority were notified following the collision.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, and the scene remained closed for a short time following the collision.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who could assist in their inquiries to contact them at Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.