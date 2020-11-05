#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 5 November 2020
Advertisement

Teenage boy accused of raping girl sent forward for trial

The boy was served with the book of evidence today.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 9,877 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5256455

A THEN 14-year-old boy accused of raping a young girl has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The boy, now aged 15, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court to be served with a book of evidence.

He was charged with two counts of rape and one charge for digital penetration of a girl’s vagina, on the same date, in Tallaght, last December. The girl was aged under 15.

Judge Marie Quirke acceded to the DPP’s request to make the return for trial order. She directed that the youth’s case was being sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Earlier, Garda Eanna Murphy told the court the teen replied, “I did not rape her,” to two of the charges.

His reply to the third charge was, “she let me finger her”.

The Children’s Court does not have jurisdiction to hear the case due to the nature of the charge.

He is on bail but has to obey conditions.

The teenager, who was accompanied to court by a family member, was warned he cannot have any contact with the girl, and he must not speak about the case on social media.

He was also told he cannot apply for travel documentation and he will have to sign on three times a week at his local garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He also has to sign on regularly at his local garda station.

The charges are under the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1981, Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990 and the Sexual Offences Act.

He must notify the prosecution within two weeks if he intends to use an alibi in his defence.

A date has yet to be set for his next hearing.

Comments are off for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie