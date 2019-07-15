Boy (9) in serious condition in hospital after being hit by car while cycling

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy is in serious condition in hospital after he was struck by a car while cycling in Co Offaly yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 2pm on a minor road at Heathfield, Pollagh.

The boy was treated at the scene and airlifted to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.