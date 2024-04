A SEVEN YEAR OLD boy has died in an incident at a swimming pool in County Clare earlier today.

Gardaí have confirmed that local officers and the emergency services responded to the scene in Killaloe shortly before 3pm.

He was taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead.

It is understood that gardaí believe it was a “tragic accident” – they are now preparing a file for an inquest in regard to the death.

A spokesperson said that the local coroner has been notified of the fatality and a post mortem will be completed to determine the exact cause of death.

With reporting from Mairead Maguire.