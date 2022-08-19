Gardaí investigating claim that boy was thrown from wooden bridge near popular Dublin beach

GARDAÍ ARE MAKING inquiries into an incident where a child is alleged to have been thrown from a bridge in Dublin.

The boy is believed to have been thrown from the Wooden Bridge in Clontarf into the water following an argument with an adult male motorist.

No injuries were reported following the incident which took place last Sunday 14 August at around 4pm.

The Wooden Bridge, which leads to Bull Island and Dollymount Strand, is above the water and the drop below varies depending on the tide.

Gardaí are making inquiries but it is understood a complaint has not yet been in relation to the altercation.

When contacted, a Garda spokesman said there are no reports of injuries arising from the incident.

He said: “Gardaí are making inquiries into reports of an incident at Wooden Bridge, Dollymount, Dublin on the afternoon of 14th August 2022. There are no reports of injuries at this time.”