Boy with Asperger's who was told to remove his hood inside a store settles discrimination case

A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY with Asperger’s Syndrome, who was asked to remove his hood after entering a shop, has settled a discrimination case in the Workplace Relations Commission.

The boy, who wears his hood as part of a number of developed strategies and skills to help with sensory sensitivities, was visiting the store with his father in Dublin city centre when a member of staff asked him to remove his hood.

According to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC), who provided legal assistance to the young boy, the boy’s father informed the staff member that his son had a disability that required the wearing of a hood but was nevertheless asked to leave the premises.

The pair left the store, despite informing the staff that their behaviour towards them was discriminatory, and a complaint was filed with the WRC discrimination under the Equal Status Acts.

According to the commission the boy and his father were escorted from the store, which left them feeling embarrassed and upset.

With legal assistance from the Commission, that complaint has now been privately settled on terms satisfactory to both parties.

Sinéad Gibney, Chief Commissioner of the IHREC said:”A one-size-fits-all store policy clearly places vulnerable people at a disadvantage, especially those with a disability. This is particularly the case where there is no attempt to provide reasonable accommodation for the service user.

“Not all disabilities are visible,” she added.

Gibney added that the case demonstrates the importance of taking a human rights and equality approach towards the development of policies so all customers can be accommodated for.

“I am delighted that the young person in this case has reached a settlement that he is happy with and wish him well in his future,” she added.

