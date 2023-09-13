Ninth person arrested over brawl in Galway on Sunday evening

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED nine people in connection with a brawl in a car park in Galway city that involved a vehicle “driven recklessly” at a group of people.

A man in his late teens was arrested in Galway yesterday evening, becoming the ninth person to be arrested and detained as part of the investigation.

He is being held at a garda station in the western region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“The arrest follows an altercation involving a group of individuals in the car park of a premises on Headford Road, during which a vehicle was driven recklessly at a group of people on Sunday evening last,” a garda statement said.

Five of the individuals arrested are due to appear before a sitting of Galway District Court this afternoon.

A “large number of people” were involved in the altercation, which led to several people receiving treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí seized a multiple weapons which are understood to have been used during the incident and two vehicles were seized for a technical examination.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, especially anyone who was in the College Road and Headford Road areas in Galway between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening and observed any violent behavior.

Anyone with camera footage, including dash cam recordings, from the area at the time of the incident are also urged to provide the footage to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.