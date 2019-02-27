Building has begun to turn a vacant Bray site into a shopping centre and 'urban street'

The proposed "urban street" in the new centre.

A LONG-AWAITED shopping centre at a vacant site in Bray will be opened in 2020, with a number of outlets already on board to take up tenancy.

The Florentine Centre site in the Wicklow seaside town has been vacant for more than two decades but it has now been confirmed that construction has begun on a new three-story development.

The development will be 25,000 square metres in size and it’s scheduled to open its doors in the spring of 2020.

The centre will include three anchor tenants, nine retail units, restaurant and café space and 250 car parking spaces.

A five-screen Stella cinema and an Elephant and Castle restaurant have already been confirmed for the centre.

Located between Bray’s main street and Eglinton Road, the plan for the site envisages the development of a new “urban street and central plaza”.

The centre will open onto Main Street in the town.

The site is being built by developer Oakmount, which also undertook the redevelopment of The Dean Hotel in Dublin and the Stella theatre and cocktail bar in Rathmines.

The main-street site has been left vacant for more than 20 years after a series of failed attempts to develop the plot of land into a major retail destination.

In 2017, Wicklow County Council put out a tender for the contract to oversee the design and development of the proposed shopping centre.