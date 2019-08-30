This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

60-day ban on burning in Brazil following global outcry over Amazon fires

However, activists have doused hopes that the ban would work.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Aug 2019, 9:34 AM
20 minutes ago 629 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4788538

brazil-manicore-amazon-fire Photo taken on 26 August shows a fire consuming trees in Manicore, the state of Amazonas, Brazil Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A 60-DAY BAN on burning in Brazil has taken effect following a global outcry over fires raging in the Amazon.

The decree issued by President Jair Bolsonaro comes after escalating international pressure over the worst fires in the Amazon in years, which have ignited a diplomatic spat between Brazil and Europe.

However, activists have doused hopes that the ban would work.

“The people who burn without a license are not going to obey,” said Rodrigo Junqueira of the Socio-Environmental Institute. 

Three people were arrested yesterday for burning more than 5,000 hectares in a conservation area in Para state. 

Thousands of troops and firefighters have been deployed since the weekend to combat the fires.

Two C-130 Hercules and other aircraft have also been dumping water over affected areas in the country’s north.

More than 1,600 new fires were ignited between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, taking this year’s total to almost 85,000 – the highest number since 2010, official data shows.

Around half of them are in the vast Amazon basin.

Bolsonaro, however, claimed in a live broadcast on Facebook that “this year’s fires are below the average of recent years”.

brazil-amazon-fires Fire consumes an area in Altamira, Brazil Source: Leo Correa via PA Images

UN chief Antonio Guterres yesterday mooted a meeting of key countries to drum up support to tackle the fires.

“We are strongly appealing for the mobilisation of resources and we have been in contact with countries to see whether, during the high-level session of the General Assembly, there could be a meeting devoted to the mobilisation of support to the Amazon,” Guterres told reporters.

Brazil’s foreign ministry said it was not aware of the proposal. 

It urged “foreign authorities” to learn more about the country’s environmental policies, the situation in the Amazon and measures taken to combat the fires “before proposing new initiatives”.

Ban ‘not useful’

International offers of help for combating the fires is a hot-button issue in Brazil, with Bolsonaro and others insisting on the country’s sovereign rights over the Amazon.

Bolsonaro on Wednesday accused France and Germany of “buying” Brazil’s sovereignty after the G7 offered $20 million in Amazon fire aid.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao – widely considered a moderate voice in Bolsonaro’s government – also weighed in publicly for the first time on Wednesday, insisting in an opinion piece that “our Amazon will continue to be Brazilian”.

The governors of several states in the Amazon told Bolsonaro in a meeting on Tuesday that international help was needed.

Their plea came after Norway and Germany halted around $70 million in Amazon protection subsidies earlier this month. 

The United States is ready to help Brazil fight forest fires in the Amazon, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, criticising the G7 for failing to consult Bolsonaro over its initiative.

nyc-save-the-amazon-rally New Yorkers gathered at Bryant Park on 24 August for a rally in Defense of the Amazon Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Doubt

Even as Bolsonaro’s decree was published, there were already doubts over how Brazil would enforce the two-month ban on burning in the remote region where deforestation has surged this year as agencies tasked with monitoring illegal activities were weakened.

Environmental group WWF said Brazil already had laws and tools to detect illegal deforestation and burning, but it lacked enforcement.

“The certainty of impunity is the great spark that starts the fires,” WWF said. 

Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the recurring problem of fires.

The defense ministry says the fires are under control and that the number of blazes is falling, helped by recent rain in the affected areas.

Includes reporting by - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie