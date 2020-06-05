This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 June, 2020
Only the US and UK have more Covid-19 deaths than Brazil as toll exceeds 34,000

A further 1,473 deaths in the space of 24 hours saw the death toll in Brazil overtake Italy’s.

By AFP Friday 5 Jun 2020, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 5,261 Views 15 Comments
Nurses talking to patients in intensive care in a field hospital in Manaus in Brazil
Image: Lucas Silva DPA/PA Images
Image: Lucas Silva DPA/PA Images

BRAZIL’S DEATH TOLL from Covid-19 has surged past 34,000 to become the third-highest in the world, surpassing Italy’s, according to official figures released yesterday.

The South American country reported a new record of 1,473 deaths in 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 34,021, behind only the United States and Britain.

Brazil has now confirmed 614,941 infections, the health ministry said – the second-largest caseload in the world, behind the US.

Experts say under-testing in Brazil means the real numbers are probably much higher.

The latest figures underlined the grim toll the virus is taking in Latin America, the latest epicentre in the pandemic.

Brazil, a country of 210 million people, has been the hardest-hit in the region.

President Jair Bolsonaro has fiercely criticized coronavirus stay-at-home measures, even as the number of infections and deaths continues to soar.

The far-right leader has urged businesses to wage “war” on state governors who order business closures, arguing they are needlessly hurting Latin America’s biggest economy.

The death tolls are also rising sharply in Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Chile. 

Mexico reported a record number of new infections for the second straight day, with 4,442.

And in Peru, desperate residents lined up to buy oxygen tanks for their loved ones, as the government declared oxygen a “strategic health resource” amid an acute shortage.

