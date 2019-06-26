This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Brazilian soldier travelling on military plane to G20 summit arrested with 39kg of cocaine

The soldier was arrested when the plane made a stopover in Spain.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 3:37 PM
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the military would work with Spanish police.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A SOLDIER TRAVELLING with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s advance team for the G20 summit in Japan has been arrested in Spain after 39 kilogrammes of cocaine were found in his luggage, Spanish police have said.

He was arrested yesterday after the Brazilian military plane he was travelling in made a stopover in Seville in southwestern Spain on its way to Japan, said a spokeswoman for Spain’s Guardia Civil police force.

“His suitcase contained only drugs,” she added.

A court ordered that the soldier, accused of drug trafficking, be held in preventative detention.

Bolsonaro, who has promised a tough stance on gangs which profit from drug trafficking, confirmed the arrest on Twitter, saying he had ordered Brazil’s defence ministry to cooperate with Spanish police.

“If the soldier is found to have committed a crime, he will be tried and convicted according to the law,” he added.

The summit of the Group of 20 major economies, the so-called G20, will take place on Friday and Saturday in Osaka in western Japan.

