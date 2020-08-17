This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brazilian indigenous protesters block highway through Amazon demanding help against Covid-19

Brazil has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the pandemic, after the US.

By AFP Monday 17 Aug 2020, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 7,276 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5178354

brazil-amazon-indigenous-protest Kayapo Indigenous block highway BR-163y near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil Source: Andre Penner via PA Images

BRANDISHING BOWS AND arrows, dozens of indigenous protesters have blocked a main highway through the Brazilian Amazon, demanding help against the new coronavirus and an end to illegal mining and deforestation.

Members of the Kayapo Mekranoti ethnic group set up a road block across highway BR-163, the main artery connecting Brazil’s mid-western agricultural heartland to the river ports of the Amazon, AFP correspondents said.

The blockade caused a long line of semi-trucks hauling corn and soybeans to form outside the town of Novo Progresso, in the state of Para.

Wearing traditional feather headdresses and body paint, the protesters blocked the road with tires, wielding sticks, machetes and bows to discourage drivers from attempting to go around.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit especially hard among indigenous people in the region, who have a history of vulnerability to outside diseases.

In Brazil, 21,000 have been infected and 618 have died, according to the Brazilian Indigenous Peoples’ Association (APIB), which accuses far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of turning a blind eye to the problem.

“This sickness is getting worse by the day,” chief Beppronti Mekragnotire said at the roadblock, through an interpreter.

“That’s why we are protesting, so that the government will look at indigenous people, not just here but across Brazil.”

brazil-amazon-indigenous-protest Kayapo Indigenous block a road holding a banner that reads in Portuguese Defending the Amazon. Without listening to Indigenous people there will be no concession nor a grain railway Source: Andre Penner via PA Images

Brazil has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the pandemic, after the United States: more than 3.3 million and 107,000, respectively. 

The Kayapo Mekranoti live on two reservations, the Bau and Menkragnoti, that together span 6.5 million hectares, an area larger than Croatia.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Of the 1,600 inhabitants in their 12 villages, around 400 have caught the virus and four have died, according to the rights group Kabu.

The virus is believed to have arrived in the region with illegal miners operating on the reservations.

The protesters demanded the government act to stop such encroachments by gold miners and deforestation in the Amazon, blamed mainly on illegal farming and ranching.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie