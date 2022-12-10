Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 0°C Saturday 10 December 2022
Outgoing Brazilian president Bolsonaro breaks silence on election loss

Bolsonaro has not spoken publicly since his narrow loss on 30 October.

55 minutes ago 3,143 Views 2 Comments
File photo of Jair Bolsonaro.
Image: Alan Santos/President Brazil

OUTGOING BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT Jair Bolsonaro has broken his uncharacteristic silence about his electoral defeat 41 days ago, saying it “hurts my soul.”

Bolsonaro had not spoken publicly since his narrow loss to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in bitterly-fought runoff elections on 30 October, and he has only made one public appearance.

“I’ve been silent for practically 40 days. It hurts, it hurts my soul. I have always been a happy person among you, even risking my life among the people,” he said.

Following his defeat, thousands of his supporters blocked roads and demonstrated in front of military barracks to ask the army to prevent Lula from taking power.

Brazil’s top electoral authority last month threw out a challenge by Bolsonaro’s party against his election defeat and fined it more than $4 million for bringing the case “in bad faith.”

Bolsonaro will remain in office until 1 January.

Yesterday, Lula unveiled ministers in the key posts of foreign affairs, justice, defence, and chief of staff.

© AFP 2022

