Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 16 November 2022
'Brazil is back': President-elect Lula vows to fight deforestation at COP27

Lula has offered to host UN climate talks in the Amazon region in 2025.

29 minutes ago 824 Views 2 Comments
Lula da Silva, President-elect of Brazil, speaks at the UN Climate Summit COP27
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LUIZ INACIO LULA Da Silva made a major impression at a UN climate conference in Egypt today, his first foreign trip since his election.

Despite a mixed record on the environment and jail time in his resume, the 77-year-old leftist politician drew crowds curious to hear his promises to protect the Amazon rainforest.

“Brazil is back,” Lula said repeatedly, words his supporters sang during his speech at the COP27 conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Hundreds of people packed rooms at two separate events he attended, asking him for selfies and shouting his name.

UN security shut the doors when the room filled for his speech, leaving a disappointed crowd outside.

Expectations are high for Lula to protect the Amazon after rampant deforestation seen under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

At COP27, Lula vowed to fight deforestation, offered to host UN climate talks in the Amazon region in 2025, and pledged to make Brazil a leader in the global battle against climate change again.

“Lula represents a political change for Latin America,” said Adrian Martinez Blanco, who is attending the climate conference for Costa Rican NGO La Ruta del Clima.

“It is a shift towards the protection of the planet, the Amazon, human rights, the rights of Indigenous people,” he said.

‘Back into the fold’ 

Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2010, pulled off a huge political comeback to defeat Bolsonaro.

He left office as a blue-collar hero who presided over a commodity-fuelled economic boom that helped lift 30 million people out of poverty.

But he then became mired in a massive corruption scandal and served more than 18 months in prison from 2018. His conviction was later overturned.

Brazilian climate campaigner Mariana Paoli, who leads global advocacy at Christian Aid, said Brazil had become a “pariah state” under Bolsonaro when it came to climate policy.

“It’s so good to see Lula bringing Brazil back into the fold,” she said in a statement.

– © AFP 2022

