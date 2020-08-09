This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 9 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brazil reaches grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

The country ranks behind only the United States.

By Press Association Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 7:54 AM
43 minutes ago 2,802 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5171335

2.54917093 Source: PA Images

BRAZIL HAS PASSED a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, with the country showing no signs of crushing the disease five months after its first reported case.

The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May, and reported 905 more in the 24 hours to Saturday night, edging its toll into six figures.

The health ministry said there had been a total of 3,012,412 confirmed infections, while Brazil’s death toll sits second only to the United States.

And as in many countries, experts believe Brazil’s numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.

In a tribute to Covid-19 victims, the non-governmental group Rio de Paz placed crosses and a thousand red balloons on the sand on the famed Copacabana beach.

“It’s very sad. Those 100,000 represent various families, friends, parents, children”, said Marcio Silva, 55, who lost his children in the pandemic and joined the tribute.

One poster read: “100 thousand: Why are we the second country in number of deaths?”

At the end of the tribute, members of the NGO released the balloons, which sailed into the sky.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

2.54917247 A man dressed in a Batman costume holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese ‘Mourning 100,000 deaths of Covid-19, Bolsonaro genocide’

President Jair Bolsonaro, who himself reported being infected, has been a consistent sceptic about the impact of the disease and an advocate of lifting restrictions on the economy that had been imposed by state governors trying to combat it.

He has frequently mingled in crowds, sometimes without a mask.

“I regret all the deaths, it’s already reaching the number 100,000, but we are going to find a way out of that”, Bolsonaro said in a Thursday night Facebook transmission.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie