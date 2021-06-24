#Open journalism No news is bad news

'We are already in the third wave': Brazil sets new world record for daily Covid-19 infections

The country is already one of the worst-hit countries in the world.

BRAZIL HAS SET a new record for daily Covid-19 infections, after 115,228 new cases were identified in the country over 24 hours yesterday.

The country, already one of the worst-hit countries in the world, has recently seen a surge in case numbers as it grapples with a third wave of the pandemic.

A further 2,392 new deaths due to Covid-19 were also recorded yesterday, bringing the country’s total death toll to 507,109.

Brazil is the second worst-hit in the world in absolute numbers of fatalities, behind the United States which has suffered more than 600,000 deaths.

The country has a total of 18,169,881 confirmed Covid cases, according to official figures, which many specialists consider an underestimate.

The number of daily infections has been rising steadily for more than a month and the average death rate has been around 2,000 per day since last week.

“With this continual acceleration in the number of cases, we are already in the third wave,” said Carlos Lula, president of the National Council of Health Secretaries.

© AFP 2021

