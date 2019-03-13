This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Five children feared dead in Brazil school shooting

Local media are reporting that at least eight people have been shot dead.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 2:33 PM
The shootings took place at a school in Sao Paulo
Image: Google Maps
The shootings took place at a school in Sao Paulo
The shootings took place at a school in Sao Paulo
Image: Google Maps

A SHOOTING AT a school near Sao Paulo has left several people dead, police sources said, with initial reports putting the death toll as high as eight.

Sao Paulo’s state military police department told AFP that “several people were shot” when “an individual” entered the institution in Suzano and opened fire.

Brazilian television channel Globo and website UO1 said eight people had died, including five children, a teacher and two teenagers believed to be the shooters.

UO1 said 17 people were also injured in the shooting.

Television pictures showed worried family members congregating outside the Raul Brasil school in the greater Sao Paulo area, alongside firefighters and security services.

© AFP 2019

