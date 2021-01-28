Poll: Are you spending less time on social media?

THE LATEST LOCKDOWN has been very difficult for many people.
We’re all looking for ways to look after our mental health as the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues.
Many people are trying to get out for walks or other forms of exercise.
Some people are taking a social media break, but others are using certain apps more – for distraction and to connect with other people.
We want to know: Are you spending less time on social media?
