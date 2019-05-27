This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Waterford has voted against proposals for a directly elected mayor for the city

We have the first results from the plebiscite votes.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 27 May 2019, 1:15 PM
11 minutes ago 7,969 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4655412
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

WATERFORD HAS REJECTED a plan to introduce a directly elected mayor for its city. 

Friday’s plebiscite saw 22,437 residents voting against the plan, with 21,718 in favour of the proposal, which had been put forward by government. 

The vote failed by 719 ballots. 

Directly elected mayors would perform “a significant amount” of the executive functions currently carried out by local authority chief executives, according to the government proposals. They would be paid significantly more, and would – as the name suggests – be directly elected by the electorate. 

Votes on whether to introduce a directly elected mayor were held in Cork, Limerick and Waterford on Friday, alongside the votes on the council and EU Parliament and the divorce referendum. 

It was announced before Friday’s plebiscites that although the votes aren’t binding, if the proposal was accepted by a majority of voters in a council area, the Minister for Housing would submit a report to the Oireachtas with proposals for the mayoral elections.

Results are due from Cork and Limerick later today. As it stands, Limerick looks set to vote yes but it is too close to call in Cork. 

With reporting by Sinéad O’Carroll 

