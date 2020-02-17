Mother of Paul Quinn says Sinn Féin minister 'put family through hell'

THE MOTHER OF a Co Armagh man who was murder 13 years ago has said she has been through hell.

Paul Quinn was beaten to death by a gang of around a dozen men in a farm shed near Castleblayney in Co Monaghan in 2007.

His mother Breege is holding talks with political parties at Stormont today and said she hoped to meet Sinn Fein finance minister Conor Murphy.

A month after his killing, Murphy claimed the 21-year-old had been involved in “smuggling and criminality”.

The comments came to light again during the general election campaign, when Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald was questioned about them. Murphy subsequently apologised for his remarks but Paul Quinn’s mother has urged McDonald to convince him to publicly state that her son was not a criminal.

Conor Murphy does not have a mandate to criminalize the people he is supposed to represent.



He does not have a mandate to call our son a criminal.



We are once again calling on him today to say the simple words, that Paul Quinn was not a criminal. — Breege Quinn (@BreegeQuinn) February 17, 2020 Source: Breege Quinn /Twitter

“He says now he is sorry for saying those words, he knew the day that he said them that they were lies,” Quinn said today.

“He has held that lie for 13 years and put our family through hell.”

Breege Quinn maintains that the IRA was behind the killing but Sinn Fein has denied this.

Sinn Féin has been contacted for comment on Breege Quinn’s statement.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.