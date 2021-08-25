#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Wednesday 25 August 2021
Advertisement

Breeze block thrown at police vehicle in 'reckless' Belfast attack

The piece of concrete was thrown from a high-rise flat in the New Lodge area of north Belfast last night.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 25 Aug 2021, 7:03 PM
28 minutes ago 1,950 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5531703
The breeze block struck an armoured vehicle.
Image: PSNI
The breeze block struck an armoured vehicle.
The breeze block struck an armoured vehicle.
Image: PSNI

A BREEZE BLOCK was thrown at a police car from a high-rise flat in Belfast in what the PSNI has described as a “deliberate and reckless attack” on officers.

The concrete block hit the police vehicle at around 8:50pm in the New Lodge area of north Belfast last night.

It was thrown from a high rise flat at Churchill House in the predominantly Catholic area. A spokesperson for the PSNI said it was the second such attack in days in the area.

On Saturday 21 August a “missile was thrown from a block of flats” in Victoria Parade.

“It is extremely fortunate that none of the officers inside the vehicle were injured, however, this reprehensible attack caused substantial damage to the vehicle,” PSNI Chief Inspector Fox said.

If it wasn’t for the fact that this was an armoured vehicle, there is no doubt whatsoever that one of my officers could have been very seriously injured or worse.

Chief Inspector Fox added that attacks on police are “attacks on the community as a whole”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is commendable that all of the officers involved, whilst shook up, continued to work their shifts, responding to calls, and protecting those most vulnerable who need our help and assistance,” Fox said.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to report it to the PSNI.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie