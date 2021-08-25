Breeze block thrown at police vehicle in 'reckless' Belfast attack

A BREEZE BLOCK was thrown at a police car from a high-rise flat in Belfast in what the PSNI has described as a “deliberate and reckless attack” on officers.

The concrete block hit the police vehicle at around 8:50pm in the New Lodge area of north Belfast last night.

It was thrown from a high rise flat at Churchill House in the predominantly Catholic area. A spokesperson for the PSNI said it was the second such attack in days in the area.

On Saturday 21 August a “missile was thrown from a block of flats” in Victoria Parade.

“It is extremely fortunate that none of the officers inside the vehicle were injured, however, this reprehensible attack caused substantial damage to the vehicle,” PSNI Chief Inspector Fox said.

If it wasn’t for the fact that this was an armoured vehicle, there is no doubt whatsoever that one of my officers could have been very seriously injured or worse.

Chief Inspector Fox added that attacks on police are “attacks on the community as a whole”.

“It is commendable that all of the officers involved, whilst shook up, continued to work their shifts, responding to calls, and protecting those most vulnerable who need our help and assistance,” Fox said.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to report it to the PSNI.