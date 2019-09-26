Brendan Cox: Brexit debate has descended into a 'bear pit of polarisation that is dangerous for the UK'

BRENDAN COX, THE widower of murdered MP Jo Cox, has said that the Brexit debate has descended into a “bear pit of polarisation” that is “dangerous” for the UK.

He was speaking to the BBC today in the wake of comments by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday in which Jo Cox was mentioned.

Labour MP Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist a week before the Brexit vote in 2016. She had been a remain supporter.

Yesterday, Johnson was criticised for using Jo Cox’s name to sell Brexit in the Commons. He told MPs in parliament that the best way to “honour the memory” of Jo Cox would be “to get Brexit done”. He made the claim after a number of opposition MPs asked him to moderate his language so as not to ‘whip up’ threats and intimidation against members.

Almost immediately afterwards, Brendan Cox called for more civility.

“Feel a bit sick at Jo’s name being used in this way. The best way to honour Jo is for all of us (no matter our views) to stand up for what we believe in, passionately and with determination. But never to demonise the other side and always hold onto what we have in common,” he tweeted.

Today, Brendan Cox told the BBC in an interview:

“It takes a fair amount to shock me now, but I think I was genuinely shocked by the willingness to descend to vitriol and the type of language that was used, because I think it does long-lasting harm.”

He spoke of threats to MPs and how some of them fear for their own safety as “the death threats … are still coming”.

“But I think the bigger damage is just to the tone of our politics – to have to this debate descend into this bear pit of polarisation, I think is dangerous for our country.”

He went on:

“I think this is something that is really important, that there is a willingness to jump out and decry the other side when they use language like ‘surrender’ or ‘traitor’ or ‘betrayal’ and I think that is inflammatory language. And I think as inflammatory are the people who have used the language of it being a coup and a dictatorship and fascism, which is often thrown at people who frankly people just disagree with. And I think both of those approaches are unacceptable.”

He added that “it’s not just bad behaviour by one side of the debate, this is something which has infected our politics and it’s this vicious cycle where language gets more extreme, response gets more extreme, it all gets hyped up”.

And the reason it matters is because it has real world consequences both to members of parliament but also in our country it creates an atmosphere where I think violence and attacks are more likely than they otherwise would have been.

Surrender Act

Johnson used the terms ‘Surrender Act’ and ‘Capitulation Act’ yesterday evening in the commons when referring to the Benn Act. This Act seeks to force the UK government to seek a Brexit extension to avoid a no-deal.

But Tracy Brabin, who succeeded Cox in her former constituency, asked Johnson to be more careful in his use of language.

“As the woman who has taken over a seat that was left by our dear friend Jo Cox, can I ask him, in all honesty, as a human being, please, please. Will he, going forward, moderate his language so that we will all feel secure when we’re going about our jobs?”

In response, Johnson said that the act he refers to “greatly enfeebles the government’s ability to negotiate”.

“What I will say is that the best way to honour the memory of Jo Cox and indeed the best way to bring this country together would be, I think, to get Brexit done,” he added.

Earlier Johnson was asked by another MP, Paula Sherriff, to refrain from using language which painted MPs “as traitors”.

“We must moderate our language and it has to come from the Prime Minister first, so I would be interested in hearing his opinion. He should be absolutely ashamed of himself,” Sheriff added.

Johnson responded: “I think Mr Speaker, I have to say Mr Speaker I have never heard such humbug in my life.”

Johnson’s comments with respect to Cox sparked anger from several opposition politicians.

Later today, MPs will discuss whether to approve a three-day break for the Commons next week while the Conservatives’ annual party conference is on.

Additional reporting Rónán Duffy.