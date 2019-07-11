This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 July, 2019
Comedian Brendan Grace has died aged 68

The hugely popular comedian was being treated for lung cancer.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 77,144 Views 66 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4719855
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

COMEDIAN BRENDAN GRACE has died aged 68, his representative has confirmed.  

The veteran comedian, who regularly drew large audiences to his live shows, announced earlier this month that he was cancelling a number of tour dates in July and August so he could receive medical treatment. 

He was initially hospitalised with pneumonia but it was later discovered he was also suffering from lung cancer. 

After starting his career as a musician in the 1960s, Grace went on to widespread standup and TV success in Ireland. 

His performances of much-loved routines like ‘Father of the Bride’ and ‘Chinese Takeaway’ built a loyal audience for his shows and his one-off specials consistently achieved high ratings for TV3, prompting the broadcaster to commission an animated special based on his schoolboy character ‘Bottler’. 

Grace won over a new generation of fans in the 1990s as a result of his turn as malevolent priest Fr Fintan Stack in the Father Ted series. 

Over the course of his career he also toured with Frank Sinatra and John Denver.

He had a number one hit in Ireland with his song ‘Combine Harvester’ – later covered by The Wurzels in the UK, where it also reached number one. 

Even after he was firmly established as a comedian, music regularly featured in his act – he often closed shows with renditions of songs like ‘Dublin in the Rare Ould Times’.  

He lived in Florida in recent years, making regular returns to Ireland to perform. 

His booking agent of almost three decades, Tom Kelly, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland the comedian was “one of the great entertainers of this era”.

“You could see at every show how people just warmed to him.

On nights when the audience might not have been very warm – that very seldom happened – he could turn around, pick up his guitar and sing a song with great authority. 

Said Kelly: “All in all, we can look back with pride at Brendan’s lifetime. Great family man, very close to his family. Just adored by his fans all over the country and indeed abroad as well. His popularity spread right around the world.”

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

Fellow comedian and Mrs Browns Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll tweeted this morning that Grace had opened doors “for so many of us” in showbusiness “and leaves a legacy of love and laughter that will echo through this land”.

O’Carroll added “we will all mourn his passing”.

Rest peacefully Bottler you’ve earned it.

Brendan is survived by his wife Eileen, children and grandchildren. 

- With reporting from Adam Daly 

