Former Labour leader Brendan Howlin says he will not run in next general election

FORMER LABOUR LEADER and current Wexford TD Brendan Howlin has announced he will not be contesting the next general election.

Howlin announced in March 2020 that he would resign as leader following the outcome of the last general election.

He had led the party since 2016, when he took over from Burton. He was succeeded by Ivana Bacik.

Labour had failed to capitalise in the 2020 election which saw voters move further to left and put Sinn Féin out in front as the biggest party.

Howlin’s party had secured just six seats with some of its more prominent parliamentary figures, including Joan Bruton and Jan O’Sullivan, losing their seats.

He has been a TD for the Wexford constituency since 1987 and served as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform from 2011 to 2016.

Howlin’s constituency is among those facing redrawn boundaries after the Electoral Commission recommended splitting the county and Wicklow into three constituencies. A new Wicklow/Wexford constituency is due to contain three seats.

In a statement announcing his plans not to run in the next general election, Howlin said: “It has been and remains the privilege of my life to have represented my beloved Wexford in nine consecutive Dáileanna.

“I am forever grateful for the support I have received for almost four decades from the Wexford people and the wonderful members of the Labour Party. I remember those friends and comrades who have passed on down the years whose loyalty and fellowship I will always treasure.”

He added that he’s aware “the business of government and public representation is never done”.

“We still have many major challenges to overcome as a people – providing houses for all, eliminating poverty and creating true equality,” Howlin said.

“After the next general election that task will fall to others,” he said.

“For my part I will continue to work to the best of my ability for all Wexford people. I will also do all that I can to ensure that our great county continues to be served by a Labour TD in the decades to come.”